Laura Chesters





Henry Aldridge and Son

Titanic-specialist Henry Aldridge and Son has hired Flog It! star Paul Martin as head of valuations.

Martin, who was the presenter of BBC TV show Flog It! which ran for 17 years, has since starred in a number of antiques related TV shows as well as running his antiques shop, The Table Gallery in Corsham, Wiltshire.

He will run his shop alongside his new role at Henry Aldridge and Son.

Henry Aldridge and Son’s managing director Andrew Aldridge, said: “Paul brings a significant amount of knowledge and experience to the company. He will be running regular valuation days throughout the south-west next year and will without a shadow of a doubt take Henry Aldridge and Son’s profile to another level.”

Henry Aldridge and Son, in Devizes, Wiltshire is well known for its focus on Titanic related memorabilia auctions. But it also has regular art, antiques, collectables and jewellery auctions.

Thomas Heneage Art Books

Due to emergency building work, Thomas Heneage Art Books is moving to a pop-up shop on the corner of Jermyn Street and Regent Street with immediate effect. The team will respond to emails, phone calls and online orders as quickly as possible. The shop will be operational at 27 Regent Street from the first week of December.

Once the work in the basement of its former Duke Street shop has been successfully completed, Thomas and his team will return to St James’s for the company’s 40th anniversary.

Daggett Gallery

Art gallery and framer Daggett Gallery has temporarily moved to Battersea from its home in Kensington Church Street. Its former home is being knocked down and redeveloped. The new address is 7c Spaces Business Centre, 15-17 Ingate Road, London SW8 3NS. The gallery hopes to move to a more permanent address in due course.

Greenslade Taylor Hunt

South-west England focused auction house Greenslade Taylor Hunt is leaving its saleroom in Taunton and relocating to an auction centre near Bridgewater.

The firm, which operates across property, livestock and chattels (art and antiques), has salerooms and offices across Somerset, Devon, and Dorset.

However it will leave its Taunton location, called the Octagon saleroom, by the end of the year.

The Taunton team will relocate to its Sedgemoor Auction Centre, off Junction 24 near Bridgewater. The centre, the site of monthly general antiques sales, will now be renamed Somerset Auction Rooms.

Read more about the GTH saleroom here.

John Davies Framing

John Davies, of John Davies Framing, has retired at the age of 82.

He has worked in the business for more than 50 years and framed high-prof ile paintings including Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring and View of Delft as well as numerous works by Rembrandt, Picasso, van Gogh, Degas and Monet.

The firm itself remains with the family and is now being run by the next generation in the form of Davies’ step-daughter Jemma Trebilco as managing director and his son Josh Davies as director and strategy adviser.

Rago/Wright

Fine art specialist Leon Benrimon has joined Rago/Wright to lead its expansion in the south east of the US, with a focus on Florida.

Benrimon has experience in both auction houses and galleries.

He has worked at his family-owned gallery at David Benrimon Fine Art on Madison Avenue and was most recently at Heritage Auctions.

He also previously ran his own Contemporary art gallery in in New York, Benrimon Contemporary.

The Grolier Club

Director Eric Holzenberg will retire from The Grolier Club, the society for bibliophiles, in 2024, after 30 years of leadership.

Holzenberg joined the club in 1994 as librarian and became director in 1997.

His accomplishments during his tenure includes working on the 2018 renovation of the ground floor Exhibition Hall, numerous exhibitions and improving the club’s communications.

A search for his successor will be undertaken by a committee led by the club’s board of directors.

Billed as the oldest and largest society for bibliophiles and enthusiasts in the graphic arts, The Grolier Club was founded in 1884. It was named for Jean Grolier (1489/90-1565), the Renaissance collector renowned for sharing his library with friends.