1) Easter’s Festival of Antiques at Peterborough to be the last

The East of England Showground is to close and will no longer be able to host large-scale outdoor events, forcing International Antiques and Collectors Fairs (IACF) to stop running the long-standing Peterborough Festival of Antiques.

Peterborough Festival of Antiques. A fair has run at the venue since 1972 and has existed in its current two-day format since 1999.

2) Roma owner arrested in coin false provenance probe

Richard Beale, the owner and managing director of London coin auction house Roma Numismatics, has been arrested in New York in connection with the sale of a record-breaking classical coin.

The Brutus Eid Mar-type gold aureus which took £2.7m in London on October 29, 2020.

3) New fair launched at NEC to fill the Birmingham void

A new fair will launch at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in April next year.

Sophie Wood, event director at LAPADA Events.

4) A Charles II stumpwork casket is among five lots to watch

Our pick of five previews of items coming up at auction included a Charles II stumpwork casket from a Cotswolds collector.

Charles II stumpwork casket, estimate £700-1000 at Cheffins.

5) Whimsical tale of VCA’s missing Precious Puppy

Here is a heart-warming story for all admirers of retro canine-themed jewels – yes, the lost puppy has been found.

Van Cleef and Arpels Precious Puppy, $62,000 (£52,000) at Phillips New York.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 16-22, 2023.

