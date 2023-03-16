Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Scheduled for April 7-8, IACF’s next edition of the festival will go ahead as usual but its planned September event at the Cambridgeshire venue has been cancelled.

Works for a housing development on the site are scheduled to start in the summer and from July 2023 many events at the venue will no longer be possible.

Will Thomas, IACF managing director, said: “I am really disappointed that IACF can’t continue to hold the Festival of Antiques at Peterborough; this is a fantastic event in a great location. It’s a real shame for us and I am sorry too for the people of Peterborough and surrounding areas to be losing the showground which is such a big part of their community and identity.

"We hope to see all our loyal visitors at our Newark Antiques & Collectors Fair that takes place six times a year and is just a short trip up the A1.”

IACF bought the venture, which had run in the spring and autumn every year, in 2019. It was previously run by Bob Evans Fairs. A fair has run at the venue since 1972 and its current two-day format was established in 1999.

Redevelopment plans

The East of England Showground is owned by the East of England Agricultural Society but it ceased its three-day agricultural show at the venue in 2012.

In 2021 Asset Earning Power Group entered into an agreement with the society to develop a housing and leisure development on the 165-acre site.

An events arena is planned as part of the scheme but if IACF were able to return when the works were complete it would only be sufficient for a much smaller event as there would be no outside areas or marquees.

Thomas said it would be years before IACF would know what sort of event it could plan at the new arena.