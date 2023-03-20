Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Charles II stumpwork casket

A single-owner collection which was amassed by Mike Handford over a period of over 40 years at his Cotswolds home will be offered by Cambridge saleroom Cheffins as part of The Fine Sale on March 22-23.

It comprises over 200 pieces, centred around 17th and 18th century decoration and early oak furniture.

Handford, who has been collecting antiques since his early teens, says: “I was mentored by some of the greats of antiques dealing of the time, such as Gerald Shaw, with one particular early purchase I remember being an 1812 square piano by Tomkison which I bought for ten bob, the equivalent of 50p today.

“I moved to London in the 1960s and spent some years at Goldsmith’s, while also teaching in south London. All the time I was also buying for my own collection from some of London’s most well-known dealers, such as Joanna Booth, Geoffrey Vann and Catherine Christophers, and I stuffed my wonderful Burford cottage, Hillsleigh, with my collection.”

After owning Hillsleigh for some 40 years, Handford has decided to sell the house and the antiques collection, and move to London full time. A group of 17th century stumpwork items includes the Charles II stumpwork casket shown here, estimated at £700-1000.

2. Archibald Knox christening set

The Design Since 1860 sale at Roseberys London on March 22 includes this boxed Cymric christening set designed by Archibald Knox (1864-1933) for Liberty & Co.

With hallmarks for 1912 (the spoon and fork) and 1913 (the napkin ring), the suite is expected to bring £400-600.

3. Georg Jensen necklace

Offered in Dawsons’ Jewellery, Watches & Silver Auction on March 23 is this Georg Jensen silver and malachite fringe necklace set with foliate pendants. Made to a design by Henry Pilstrup, it bears a 1933-44 maker’s mark.

The estimate in the sale held in Maidenhead, Berkshire, is £1200-1800.

4. 'Castle top' card case

Among the silver section of the Eldreds Antiques & Fine Art sale in Plymouth on March 28 is this ‘castle top’ card case.

It is by George Unite and depicts St Paul’s Cathedral viewed from the north-west. The card case measures 4 x 3in (10.5 x 7cm), is hallmarked for George Unite, Birmingham 1845 and carries an estimate of £800-1000.

5. Duncan Grant picture

Following a probate valuation Devon auction house Chilcotts carried out in August 2022, three Duncan Grant oils have been consigned to the Fine Art Auction on March 25.

The vendors, the son and daughter of the deceased, initially said they wanted to keep one picture each and put the third into auction. However, they have decided to sell all three.

The vendors’ parents bought The Farm Lane (pictured here) at Sotheby’s Britwell House Sale in March 1979 for a £700 hammer price. It had previously been with Leicester Galleries. It now carries an estimate of £7000-9000 in this Honiton sale

The other two pictures are Landscape, Firle, which shows the hill behind Charleston Farmhouse, the house Grant shared and decorated with Vanessa Bell, and Still life with Compotier. These are guided at £7000-9000 and £10,000-12,000 respectively.