1) Letter: Liberty’s timbers – it’s such a shame

With Liberty department store selling three floors’ worth of 1920s woodwork from the original shop, our correspondent wonders if it has now become ‘just another fashion outlet’.

2) Hever Castle reissues plea for return of stolen miniatures

Twenty years ago a man walked into Anne Boleyn’s bedroom at Hever Castle and stole five miniature portraits from a glass vitrine cabinet.

3) Trade concerns grow after British Museum items ‘offered on eBay’

Concerns have been raised in the antiquities trade that items allegedly stolen from the British Museum by a staff member and offered on eBay may start emerging on the wider market.

4) Is this the world’s smallest penknife?

This tiny opening pocketknife is about the size of a 1p coin and it sold as part of a single owner collection at Hansons

5) Paintings from Sir Oswald Birley’s manor house to go under the hammer at Cheffins

A group of 23 works by Sir Oswald Birley and his wife Lady Rhoda Birley which were previously part of their personal collection at their Sussex home will be offered for sale at Cheffins in Cambridge on September 20.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period August 24-30, 2023.