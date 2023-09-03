Most Read.jpg

1) Letter: Liberty’s timbers – it’s such a shame

With Liberty department store selling three floors’ worth of 1920s woodwork from the original shop, our correspondent wonders if it has now become ‘just another fashion outlet’.

img_25-3.jpg

Woodwork from London department store Liberty is being offered by Salvo.

2) Hever Castle reissues plea for return of stolen miniatures

Twenty years ago a man walked into Anne Boleyn’s bedroom at Hever Castle and stole five miniature portraits from a glass vitrine cabinet.

Miniature of Thomas Cromwell

Among the missing miniatures is a circular miniature of Thomas Cromwell, Earl of Essex, Studio of Hans Holbein, c.1535.

3) Trade concerns grow after British Museum items ‘offered on eBay’

Concerns have been raised in the antiquities trade that items allegedly stolen from the British Museum by a staff member and offered on eBay may start emerging on the wider market.

British Museum A 2607NE

The British Museum has dismissed a member of staff after items from its collection went missing.

Image: With permission from British Museum.

4) Is this the world’s smallest penknife?

This tiny opening pocketknife is about the size of a 1p coin and it sold as part of a single owner collection at Hansons

Smallest penknife

The pocketknife that sold for £320 at Hansons measured just 7mm.

Image: Hansons Auctioneers

5) Paintings from Sir Oswald Birley’s manor house to go under the hammer at Cheffins

A group of 23 works by Sir Oswald Birley and his wife Lady Rhoda Birley which were previously part of their personal collection at their Sussex home will be offered for sale at Cheffins in Cambridge on September 20.

Sir Oswald Birley portrait

A portrait of Lady Birley by Sir Oswald Birley, estimated at £10,000-20,000 at Cheffins.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period August 24-30, 2023.

