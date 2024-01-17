Laura Chesters





Trained initially as a stained-glass restorer, he has been dealing in architectural salvage and antiques for more than 30 years, with 26 years spent as a dealer based in Conwy, north Wales.

Speaking about the Dreweatts auction, Pritchard said: “2023 marked my 30th year in the antiques trade and this collection is a vignette of that work. Anyone who deals in antiques knows it’s all-consuming.

“This collection is part of that 30 years of obsessively collecting and dealing. I look forward to and am excited by the possibilities of the next 30 years.”

He has starred in the TV show Salvage Hunters since 2011. It features Pritchard and his colleagues travelling the country visiting a variety of locations from shops, warehouses and markets to farms and stately homes looking to buy stock to resell for his business.

The Dreweatts auction on March 5-6 in Newbury, Berkshire, titled Drew Pritchard: The Collection, comprises around 500 lots estimated to fetch more than £700,000. Estimates range from £200-30,000.