1) Rediscovered John Constable oil sketch emerges in Channel Islands auction

A recently rediscovered oil sketch of Willy Lott’s House by John Constable (1776-1837) will be offered in Guernsey this month.

John Constable painting

The view of Willy Lott’s House by John Constable, estimated at £80,000-120,000 at Martel Maides.

2) Roma Numismatics director Richard Beale admits coin charges

Richard Beale, director of the London auction house Roma Numismatics, has pleaded guilty to a series of charges in connection with unlawful sales of ancient coins.

Brutus Eid Mar-type gold aureus

The Brutus Eid Mar-type gold aureus which took £2.7m at Roma Auctions in London on October 29, 2020.

3) New specialists at auction houses in Birmingham, France and New York

A round up of appointments across the world of art and antiques.

Movers and Shakers

Recent hires across the world of art, antiques and collectables.

4) Desirable Doulton: inkwells and ashtray

The most eagerly contested lot in a recent sale at Potteries Auctions was a Doulton stoneware Isobath inkwell.

img_16-4.jpg

Doulton stoneware Isobath inkwell, £2800 at Potteries Auctions.

5) Victorian centre table among five lots to watch

With estimates from £1000, our pick of items at auction included a Victorian rosewood and specimen inlaid centre table made to mark the end of the Crimean War.

img_34-2.jpg

Victorian rosewood and specimen inlaid centre table commemorative piece to mark the end of the Crimean War, estimate £1000-2000 at Sworders.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period August 31-September 6, 2023.

Tags: