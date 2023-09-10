



1) Rediscovered John Constable oil sketch emerges in Channel Islands auction

A recently rediscovered oil sketch of Willy Lott’s House by John Constable (1776-1837) will be offered in Guernsey this month.

2) Roma Numismatics director Richard Beale admits coin charges

Richard Beale, director of the London auction house Roma Numismatics, has pleaded guilty to a series of charges in connection with unlawful sales of ancient coins.

3) New specialists at auction houses in Birmingham, France and New York

A round up of appointments across the world of art and antiques.

4) Desirable Doulton: inkwells and ashtray

The most eagerly contested lot in a recent sale at Potteries Auctions was a Doulton stoneware Isobath inkwell.

5) Victorian centre table among five lots to watch

With estimates from £1000, our pick of items at auction included a Victorian rosewood and specimen inlaid centre table made to mark the end of the Crimean War.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period August 31-September 6, 2023.