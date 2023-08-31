Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Fellows

Birmingham auction house Fellows has made two new appointments. Alison Snowdon joins as a general valuer in its Antiques and Collectables department. With more than 20 years’ experience in the auction industry, she most recently worked at Fieldings Auctioneers for more than 12 years.

Also joining the firm is Patricia Preuschoff who has joined as catalogue manager for Fellows’ quarterly specialist designer handbags and accessories auctions. She has previous experience in authentication of designer handbags and accessories, having worked at the online consignment platform Consigned Sealed Delivered.

Aguttes

In Frances Aguttes has launched a new department of collectable trading cards. The new department is a collaboration with specialist François Thierry. The first sale is planned for October 18 in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The collecting category covers areas from Pokémon cards to Panini sticker albums and Trading Card Games (TCG) to sports memorabilia.

Lots on offer at the first sale include a first French edition of Pokémon (1999) and München/Münich 1974 Panini album and estimates for the sale range from €100-30,000.

Specialist François Thierry, said: “These childhood treasures have become highly sought-after… Driven by this passion, I am on the lookout for ever more unusual and rare specimens, all of which have a fascinating story to tell.”

Swann Galleries

In New York, Swann Galleries has hired Corey Serrant as associate director of LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History for the auction house and will also work as a specialist for its African American art department.

He has previously worked for Salon 94 and Eric Firestone Gallery, most recently as associate director. He has also participated in lectures at the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, the Appraisers Association of America and the LGBT Historic Sites Project. He also worked at Swann as an administrator and cataloguer in the African American art department.

Also joining the firm is Skye Lacerte who is specialist for its Illustration art department. Lacerte served as curator of the Dowd Illustration Research Archive (DIRA) at Washington University in St. Louis and as core faculty in Washington University’s Illustration and Visual Culture MFA program.

Arts Council England

Arts Council England has appointed Michelle Walker as area director for London. She will focus on the Arts Council’s 10-year strategy of investment across all boroughs in London.

Walker joins in November, taking over from Tonya Nelson, who became executive director, Enterprise & Innovation, in July.