Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Victorian centre table

The Victorian rosewood and specimen inlaid centre table shown here is a commemorative piece, made to mark the end of the Crimean War. The radiating veneers to the circular top each carry a letter creating the inscription 1856 May England and France Remain United.

The war was brought to an end through the Treaty of Paris, signed by the Russian Empire and an alliance of the Ottoman Empire, the UK, France and the Kingdom of Sardinia.

The rare table has a guide of £1000-2000 as part of the Fine Interiors sale at Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, on September 5-6.

sworder.co.uk

2. Anglo-Indian coffee table

This coffee table incorporates an Anglo-Indian ivory and rosewood panel made in Vizagapatam c.1760. Mounted in a parcel gilt simulated bamboo frame by Mallet, it comes for sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on September 5 with a guide of £2000-4000.

dreweatts.com

3. George II silver teapot

This George II silver bullet-shaped teapot with an engraved coat of arms has marks for TP, London 1734. In particularly good condition, it has a guide of £3000-5000 as part of the two-day sale of silver at Whittons in Honiton, Devon, on September 6-7.

whittonsauctions.co.uk

4. Victorian screen

This late Victorian oak, parcel-gilt and lithographed ‘scraps’ three-panel screen, above, was a gift to the future George V (1865-1936) and Queen Mary (1867-1953) in 1901.

Carved with the feather plumes of the prince and princess of Wales, it bears a brass presentation plaque reading Presented to their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales for the Royal Nursery by Mrs Carr, Widow of DR Carr of Blackheath, London, December 1901.

It did indeed make its way to the royal nursery at York Cottage on the Sandringham estate and later joined the furnishings at Goldsborough Hall, Yorkshire, home of Princess Mary, The Princess Royal, Countess Harewood (1897-1965).

It comes for sale as part of the two-day Five Centuries sale at Lyon & Turnbull on September 6-7 by descent from Henry Lascelles, 6th Earl of Harewood, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. The estimate is £3000-5000.

lyonandturnbull.com

5. Old Master drawing

This red chalk drawing of a flying putto is by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri, il Guercino (1591-1666) and consistent with other studies dated to c.1635-1645. A similar example is in the Morgan Library and Museum.

The 8 x 7in (20 x 17cm) study has a long provenance that includes its sale at Christie’s in 1859 and again in 1963. It is now consigned from a private collection in Wiltshire with a guide of £4000-6000 as part of the sale of Old Master, British & European Paintings at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on September 5-6.

woolleyandwallis.co.uk