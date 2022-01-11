Laura Chesters



Kinghams Auctioneers

Sophie Higgs has joined Moreton-in-Marsh auction house Kinghams as head of designer goods. Specialising in designer handbags and accessories, she was previously at Fellows. Her inaugural sale of designer goods will take place on February 18, as part of the amalgamated Jewellery, Watches and Designer Goods auction at Kinghams.

Sotheby’s

Sotheby's has appointed Jean Qian as managing director in China. From Shanghai, Qian will report to Nathan Drahi, managing director of Sotheby’s Asia, who is the son of Sotheby's owner Patrick Drahi. Qian has 15 years of experience in business development and management across industries and was most recently vice president of operations in China and the Asia-Pacific region for luxury online platform Farfetch.

La Belle Epoque Auction Gallery

A new auction house specialising in vintage posters in New York is opening next month. La Belle Epoque Auction Gallery at 71 8th Avenue in West Village will specialise in Art Nouveau, Art Deco and Mid-century vintage posters dating from the 1880s-1990s. Its first auction is planned for February 5. The firm is run by poster specialists Linda Tarasuk and Elie Saporta who have dealt in posters since the mid-1980s.

Freeman’s

Freeman’s has created a Client Advisory Services department. The new team will be headed by Thomas McCabe, chief client officer, and Grace Fitts, director of client advisory services and private and corporate collections.