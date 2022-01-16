ATG Reporter



1) George III carved mahogany tables in our pick of five auction highlights

Items that caught bidders’ eyes at auction included a pair of George III carved mahogany tables that sold for more than three-times their estimate in the US.

2) Government undertakes Ivory Act survey for “awareness campaign”

The government has launched a survey for dealers and auction house specialists to help develop an awareness campaign on the Ivory Act.

3) A collection of Cotswolds school furniture is among five lots to watch

Five previews of items at auction including the Lyon & Turnbull sale of The Minoprio Collection: British Design in the Arts & Crafts Tradition of Cotswolds school furniture.

4) A rare silver souvenir of the 1684 frost fair

A rare trefid spoon from the 1684 Frost fair will be offered at Lawrences of Crewkerne.

5) New hires and salerooms – a round up of Movers and Shakers in the UK, US and China

A new appointment at Kinghams was among the latest jobs news across the world of art and antiques.

