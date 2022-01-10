Roland Arkell



1. Cotswolds school furniture

Lyon & Turnbull is holding a sale titled The Minoprio Collection: British Design in the Arts & Crafts Tradition on January 11. This private collection comes from John Minoprio who grew up surrounded by Cotswolds school furniture, designed either by his architect father Anthony Minoprio (1900-88) or by Edward Barnsley (1900-1987).

He himself enjoyed a long, friendly and productive relationship with Barnsley and the craftsmen in his workshop at Froxfield in Hampshire.

Pictured here are a cocktail cabinet designed by Anthony Minoprio and made by Peter Waals c.1935 (estimate £4000-6000) and a desk from the Barnsley workshop c.1933 (estimate £3000-5000).

2. Edo period four-panel screen

This 17th century Edo period four-panel folding paper screen is relatively small at 90cm x 1.78m and was probably made for use in the tea room. Worked on paper in ink, colours, and gofun (crushed calcified shell) with silk mounts the subject, perhaps decorated by an artist from the Tosa school, is the shores of Lake Biwa.

The estimate at Barry Hawkins in Downham Market, Norfolk, on January 12 is £1000-1500.

3. Roman marble bust

The eclectic collection of Alison Barker (1951-2021) of London and Chichester comes for sale at Trevanion in Whitchurch, Shropshire, on January 12.

Barker, a London barrister and lifetime collector, began acquiring Roman and Egyptian antiquities in the 1960s-70s before latterly moving into early oak carvings and furniture. In 2016 her collection of engraved coins was sold through St James’s.

This headless Roman marble bust on an integral tapered socle c.2nd century AD is estimated at £3000-5000.

4. Sofa design

This design for a sofa is one of 126 plates from a second edition of George Hepplewhite’s The Cabinet-Maker and Upholsterer’s Guide issued in 1789. One of the three great furniture pattern books of the 18th century, this copy has a guide of £600-800 at Forum in London on January 13.

5. Five-piece writing set and tray

On January 14, Tennants of Leyburn is conducting a single-owner sale called Townhouse: Property From the London Residence of a Lady of Title. Among an eclectic mix of period furnishings is this five-piece writing set and tray that combines Japanese blue and white porcelain with later silver mounts from Ottoman Turkey. Estimate £700-1000.