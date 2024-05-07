Laura Chesters





The private collector is believed to have assembled his collection in the UK from the late 1990s. He sold his first tranche of 16 artworks to the Getty in 2018. The group included works by Michelangelo and Goya.

This time the group comprised another range of European artists, including a pastel by Eva Gonzalès, a nude by Edgar Degas, a rare genre scene by Guercino, and drawings by Joseph Wright of Derby. No price was disclosed.

Timothy Potts, director of the J Paul Getty Museum, said: “The addition of these 17 highly important sheets by major artists of the 16th to 20th centuries will greatly enrich the status and quality of our already renowned collection of drawings.

He highlighted a pastel by the French Impressionist Eva Gonzalès, The Maid of Honor (La Demoiselle d’honneur), which he is said is “a major addition to our holdings by women artists”. The drawing (pictured top) received rave reviews at the 1880 Paris Salon where her mentor, Edouard Manet, praised her for this success. The National Gallery recently announced its first acquisition of a Gonzalès artwork (ATG No 2641).