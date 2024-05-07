Dom Walbanke



Star Wars collectors may find themselves in a bidding war over a rare action figure at Heritage Auction’s Star Wars Signature Action sale on May 31.

The 1979 Boba Fett action figure – a toy that was never sold – is one of only two hand-painted, missile-firing figures pulled from the production line after coming under fire for being a choking hazard – in line with competitor Mattel’s missile-firing figures at the time.

The range was eventually produced without the firing capability – instead being glued to the back of the figures – but are still highly sought-after by collectors.

This example is offered with a starting bid of $2000.

Similar action figures have appeared at auction in the past. A 1979 Bob Fett prototype figure intended to be part of the toy line for The Empire Strikes Back sold for a record $95,700 (£76,600) at Pennsylvania-based Hake’s Auctions in 2019, while a rare prototype of a ‘J-slot’ Boba Fett sold for $157,500 (£122,850) the same year.

The Boba Fett will be one of 175 Star Wars lots at Heritage's auction this month, which will also include the lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a Darth Vader helmet and cast-signed posters.