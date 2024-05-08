Anne Crane





When Osenat offer the sixth part of the late Jean Louis Noisiez’s substantial collection of antique arms, militaria and historic souvenirs in Fontainebleau on May 26, one of the highlights will be his rare Empire period maréchal’s baton.

The 19in (48cm) wooden baton, which has a dark blue velvet cover embroidered with eagles of slightly later date, is mounted to each end in gold bearing the inscriptions TERROR BELLI DECUS PACIS to one end and Michel Ney Nommé par L’Empereur Napoléon Maréchal de l’Empire le 12 Floréal An 12e to the other.

The baton comes in its red leather covered cardboard case of 1804 decorated in gilt with 42 imperial eagles and secured with silver clasps.

From 1961 before it entered the Noisiez collection, Ney’s baton was part of the Beaupère collection. The estimate is €200,000-300,000.

Osenat have already obtained a substantial price for another maréchal’s baton in its first sale from the Noisiez collection.

Last October the auction house sold an 18th century baton which was presented by Louis XVI to Jacques-Philippe de Choiseul, Comte de Stainville (1727-89), on June 13, 1783 for a double estimate €100,000 (£86,955).

