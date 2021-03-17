Laura Chesters



Bonhams

Bonhams has promoted Leslie Wright (above) as chairman, North America, overseeing fine arts, luxury lifestyle and collectables. She joined Bonhams in 1994 and built the US Trust and Estates team, and has been involved in the consignment of many of the major estates Bonhams has sold.

In 2008, Wright assumed responsibility for the Bonhams West Coast team and added new sale categories.

The Chelsea Antiques Fair

Fair organiser Sophie Wood has joined the relaunched The Chelsea Antiques Fair as director. Wood joins from LAPADA where she had been since 2018. She has previously worked with a number of organisations including Bloomberg and in 2007 was operations manager for Clarion Events on its Arts & Antiques portfolio. The fair has announced new dates of September 21-26 with a preview day for collectors on September 20. Further information will be announced about the fair in due course.

The Antique Marketing Company

Zara Rowe has relaunched her company Social Me Ltd and rebranded as The Antique Marketing Company. She has worked with dealers in the UK for the past 10 years and has recently expanded her team. The company works with dealers across a number of marketing initiatives including social media, websites and video.

Rowe is also a joint founder of online dealer platform 2Covet and working on the relaunch of The Chelsea Antiques Fair (also see above).

Russell Kaplan Auctioneers

Russell Kaplan Auctioneers has moved to new premises to Bram Fischer Centre, at 95 Bram Fischer Drive, Ferndale, Randburg, South Africa. The firm said that with its auctions now held online the new premises are used solely as a showroom.

Bruneau & Co

US saleroom Bruneau & Co will hold its first-ever Arms & Militaria auction on Saturday, May 1. This is the inaugural auction of the Rhode Island firm’s newly created Arms & Militaria department, being overseen by director Joel Bohy.