Laura Chesters



Dix Noonan Webb

Joanne Lewis (above) has joined Dix Noonan Webb (DNW) as a watch specialist. She has twenty years' experience in the auction world, most recently at Sotheby’s. DNW’s next jewellery and watches sale are June 15 and September 14.

www.dnw.co.uk

Ketterer Kunst

German auction house Ketterer Kunst has hired Dr Sebastian Neußer. The art dealer had previously worked with Michael Werner gallery. Neußer will be in charge of high-end client services with a focus on the expansion on the international market. He joins the executive team that includes company owner Robert Ketterer, auctioneer Gudrun Ketterer, managing director Peter Wehrle and the scientific advisor Dr Mario von Lüttichau.

www.kettererkunst.com

Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions has appointed Brett O’Connor as senior director, private sales jewelry and timepieces. He has previously worked at Bonhams and Sotheby’s.

www.ha.com

Certified Collectibles Group (CCG)

Florida’s Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) has appointed Andrew Salzberg as executive vice president and will focus on customer experience.

He joins from numismatic firm Asset Marketing Services.

Due to Salzberg’s experience on the dealer side of business he will start within CCG’s Numismatic Guaranty Corporation overseeing its bulk coins.

CCG runs a number of different sub companies including Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, Numismatic Conservation Services and Paper Money Guaranty. Founded in1987, CCG companies certify coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, stamps and related collectibles.

www.collectiblesgroup.com

Priory Polishes

Priory Polishes has a change in management. The company sells restoration products to the antiques trade and was originally founded by Allan Worrell in Lancashire.

In 2007 Paul Cartwright took over the firm. However, due to his recent retirement the firm was then taken over by antiques and restoration firm Driscoll’s Antiques in Clitheroe, Lancashire.

Driscoll’s is run by James Driscoll and now his daughters Isabel (age 21) and Ruby (age 18) have taken over the management of Priory Polishes.

https://priorypolishes.co.uk/

West Dean College of Arts and Conservation

West Dean College of Arts and Conservation has appointed Hollie Drinkwater to be its first book conservator-in-residence. She is currently a technician assisting the tutors in the book conservation department.

The opportunity, running for 11 weeks, has been made possible through funding from the Anna Plowden Trust, which was established in 1998 in memory of Anna Plowden who was a pioneering conservator in the private sector.

Mariluz Beltran de Guevara, subject leader in books in conservation studies at the college, said Drinkwater’s main focus will be “on stabilising and rehousing parchment documents and bound material”.

www.westdean.org.uk

Uovo

Art storage space UOVO has expanded into south Florida.

The firm has acquired art logistics business Museo Vault which had been founded in 2008. UOVO adds two art storage facilities totalling 90,000 sq ft (in Miami and in West Palm Beach) along with five vehicles, a viewing room in Miami’s Wynwood district and a crating shop.

UOVO was founded by co-chairman Steven Guttman in 2014. It operates from more than 750,000 sq ft of storage space across seven locations in New York, Delaware and Florida.

https://uovo.art/

Fellows Auctioneers

Fellows Auctioneers is hosting a webinar highlighting men’s jewellery hosted by Rachel Church, curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum. The talk will explore how ideas about men’s jewellery have changed through time. Taking place over Zoom video, it will be held on May 19 at 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased to view the live event for £5, or a post-recording can be bought for £3.

www.fellows.co.uk

John Crome book

A new book has been published on artist John Crome (1768-1821)in the bicentenary year of his death. A Passion for Landscape: Rediscovering John Crome, edited by Giorgia Bottinelli, examines and celebrates the work of the Romantic artist.

The name of the book is also the title of the first major exhibition dedicated to Crome since 1968. It will be held at Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery from May 17-September 5.

Dr Giorgia Bottinelli, curator of historic art at Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery, said: “The exhibition and associated publication are the culmination of more than four years of intense research.”

The exhibition features approximately 90 paintings, watercolours, drawings and etchings.

The show and catalogue were made possible thanks to generous funding from the Friends of the Norwich Museums, the East Anglia Art Fund and Arts Council England; the publication was also supported by a Publications Grant from the Paul Mellon Centre for Studies in British Art.