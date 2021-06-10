Laura Chesters



Bonhams

In New York Bonhams has hired Phyllis Kao (above) as US director of business development. Prior to this role Kao was a specialist in the Chinese Works of Art department at Sotheby’s New York.

Separately, Bonhams has made two senior appointments in Asia. Marcello Kwan has become head of Modern and Contemporary art in Asia and Cindy Lim has joined as a senior specialist and head of sale. Both roles are based in Hong Kong. Kwan was previously at Christie’s in Hong Kong.

Hansons

Jewellery specialist Helen Smith has been promoted to associate director at Hansons Auctioneers.

She joined in 2016, becoming head of jewellery in 2019. Smith was previously a designer goldsmith in the retail industry.

Dawsons

Nicky Houston has joined Dawsons as an auctioneer and valuer. She specialises in paintings and jewellery and was previously an advisor to private clients.