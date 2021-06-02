Laura Chesters



Peter Harrington

London book dealership Peter Harrington has hired Dr Philip Errington (above) as senior rare books specialist. He has a focus on children’s books and manuscripts and previously worked at Sotheby’s as a director.

During his time at Sotheby’s he was involved with the auction of JK Rowling’s manuscript of The Tales of Beedle the Bard which sold in 2007 for £1.95m.

Charles Ede

London antiquities gallery, Charles Ede, has appointed Natalie Godfrey as its new gallery manager. She started her career in the art world at Christie’s where she worked for over nine years and subsequently held registrar positions at Marian Goodman Gallery, Pace Gallery and Lisson Gallery.

Godfrey replaces George Ludlow who left to join medieval specialist Sam Fogg after six years at Charles Ede.

Messums

UK gallery Messums has appointed Dr Julie Bonzon to head up its new photography department. The department will hold exhibitions throughout the year across the gallery’s venues in Wiltshire, London and Harrogate.

It will offer primary and secondary market sales, research and cataloguing along with online pay-to-view talks by photographers.

Hindman

Hindman has appointed Caroline Mujica-Parodi as director of museum services in Chicago.

She joins after working as managing director of private client services for the Haven Art Group, a collection advisory subsidiary of Pure Insurance.

Prior to Haven, she was a registrar at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

Freeman’s

Freeman’s has appointed Tracey Kahle to the newly created role of regional representative in Kansas City. Kahle previously worked for luxury jewellery retailers as a senior gemologist and appraiser.