Dreweatts

Elaine Binning has rejoined auction house Dreweatts after four years away.

Binning, who started out in a number of departments at Sotheby’s from 1988, first joined Dreweatts in 1992 and ran its furniture department before becoming a consultant. She has been a regular on Antiques Roadshow for two decades and was most recently a consultant with Woolley & Wallis.

She rejoins Dreweatts in its furniture department.

Houlston

David Houlston and his wife Carolyn have set up dealership Houlston.

David is Bonhams’ former specialist in oak furniture and Carolyn was previously a textiles specialist at Phillips.

Based in the Cotswolds, near Stow-on-the-Wold, the couple will deal in period oak, vernacular furniture, textiles, metalwork and related works of art.

Paul Raison Fine Art

Christie’s former international chairman of Old Master pictures has left the auction house after 33 years and set up his own firm Paul Raison Fine Art. It will offer valuations and advice for sellers, collectors and institutions, as well as collection building and management services.

The main focus will be on European paintings from 1200 to 1850.

The Canon Gallery

Jeremy Green’s The Canon Gallery has returned to a high street location after 15 years dealing from home, fairs and online.

The new gallery is at 4b New Street, Oundle, Northamptonshire.

Charles Russell Speechlys

Charles Russell Speechlys has appointed Chris Haywood as senior associate within its Art & Luxury practice in the Middle East.

Working from the law firms’ Dubai office, Haywood will act for clients including artists, museums, galleries, luxury brands. He joins from law firm Ashfords.

Rudy Capildeo, partner and co-head of Charles Russell Speechlys’ Art & Luxury practice, said: “In addition to Chris’ excellent art and luxury experience, his deep understanding of the wine and whisky market will be of particular interest to our clients who collect, grow and deal in fine wines and whiskies.”