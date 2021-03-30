Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Roseberys

Roseberys in south London has appointed Mark Holdaway as maternity cover for current joint managing director Vicki Wonfor. Holdaway joins from Auction Technology Group, parent company of Antiques Trade Gazette and thesaleroom.com.

He will be responsible for business growth and development.

Lara L’vov-Basirov also joins Roseberys as an associate specialist in the Old Master, 18th and 19th Century picture department to help grow its tri-annual auctions. She joined from Christie’s where she worked for three years in the topographical pictures, China Trade paintings and Australian art department.

Prior to Christie’s, L’vov-Basirov spent three years in the Old Master paintings department at dealership Simon Dickinson.

William Summerfield has joined Roseberys as head of sale and specialist of the Modern and Contemporary British art department. Summerfield previously worked at The Fleming Collection in London before becoming gallery manager at Connaught Brown for nearly eight years.

Ryedale Auctioneers

Ryedale Auctioneers in Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, has hired a new senior valuer and auctioneer as well as a trio of trainee valuers.

Jeremy Wood has joined as senior valuer and auctioneer. He as more than 40 years’ experience having worked at Phillips and Bonhams in Leeds and with David Duggleby in Scarborough. He specialises in furniture, works of art and pictures.

The trio of trainees comprises George Rowell, Harriot McClemont and Charlotte Trueman.

George Rowell, a graduate from Leeds Beckett University, specialises in antique instruments and vintage music technology.

Harriot McClemont, with qualifications in art, design and textiles, focuses on vintage jewellery, fashion and textiles.

Charlotte Trueman, with a MA in bistory of art from the University of York, specialises in fine art, particularly British art.

Old Bank Antiques

Silverware and coin dealer Jon White plans to open an auction house in Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire – next door to his antiques centre.

White, who also runs Britannia Coin Company, opened Old Bank Antiques in November 2019 and has around 25 cabinets for dealers selling jewellery, silver, coins, toys and collectables.

The Co-op supermarket next door on the high street became vacant and White is submitting plans to redevelop the building into a saleroom. He hopes to launch it in 2022 and has an architect working on the proposal for the 9000 sq ft space.

He said: “It is crucial for the auction house to be in this high-street location. It is important for the town and area and hopefully will give an uplift to the town centre. It is a good location as we are very close to the M4 and there are no other auction houses nearby.”

White plans to operate several auctions a month across two salerooms in the building including regular general auctions as well as specialist sales such a coins, jewellery and other collectables.

The antiques centre and saleroom are in the building that was previously the Royal Oak Hotel and White has used a crown and oak leaf logo to reference the building’s past.