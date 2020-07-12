ATG Reporter



1) Lowry’s rugby crowd posts online-only record for Christie’s

Leading a dedicated sale of works by LS Lowry, a painting believed to be the artist’s only picture relating to a rugby match set the highest price so far at an online-only auction at Christie's.

2) Government issues export bar for Roman marble Celtic hounds in hope of finding UK buyer

The owner of a pair of Celtic hounds has been temporarily prevented from exporting the sculptures by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

3) Appeal to help find stolen wedding ring of elderly care home resident

The family of an elderly lady in a care home in north London is hoping the antiques and jewellery trade may spot three rings that have been stolen.

4) Call for collectors, dealers and antiques centres to feature in Drew Pritchard’s next Salvage Hunters series

Architectural antiques dealer Drew Pritchard hosts TV show ‘Salvage Hunters’ and is set to film the next series later this year.

5) Sought-after Airfix set stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes an Airfix scale model Attack Force battle set complete in its original packaging that made over 30-times estimate in Suffolk.

