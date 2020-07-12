Most Read.jpg

1) Lowry’s rugby crowd posts online-only record for Christie’s

Leading a dedicated sale of works by LS Lowry, a painting believed to be the artist’s only picture relating to a rugby match set the highest price so far at an online-only auction at Christie's.

‘Coming from the Match’ by LS Lowry

‘Coming from the Match’ by LS Lowry – £1.7m (£2.05m including premium) at Christie’s.

2) Government issues export bar for Roman marble Celtic hounds in hope of finding UK buyer

The owner of a pair of Celtic hounds has been temporarily prevented from exporting the sculptures by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Celtic Hounds.jpg

This pair of 2nd century AD marble Roman figures of Celtic hounds has been blocked from export from the UK.

3) Appeal to help find stolen wedding ring of elderly care home resident

The family of an elderly lady in a care home in north London is hoping the antiques and jewellery trade may spot three rings that have been stolen.

Wedding photo.jpg

The bride on her wedding day in 1956.

4) Call for collectors, dealers and antiques centres to feature in Drew Pritchard’s next Salvage Hunters series

Architectural antiques dealer Drew Pritchard hosts TV show ‘Salvage Hunters’ and is set to film the next series later this year.

SalvageHunters_S11_SmallJpg_05[1].jpg

Drew Pritchard with John Tee on the set of a recent series of 'Salvage Hunters' which is produced by Discovery its Quest TV channel.

5) Sought-after Airfix set stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes an Airfix scale model Attack Force battle set complete in its original packaging that made over 30-times estimate in Suffolk.

Airfix Attack Force

Airfix Attack Force battle scene gift set – £3100 at Lacy Scott Knight.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period July 2-8, 2020.

