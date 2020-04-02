Laura Chesters



In preparation for the filming the production company is searching for locations that will offer stock for Pritchard to look at and buy on screen.

A spokeswoman at media agency Curve Media said: “We’re still looking to film the episodes as soon as everything is up and running again. We would like to hear from everywhere - prop stores, historic theatres, museums, private collectors, beautiful country houses, old cinemas and antique hubs. This is a great opportunity to promote your house or business to a broad audience, make some money and celebrate the history and heritage of the UK.”

The programme is in its 15th series and airs to more than a million people in the UK and more overseas.

To get in touch with Discovery via agent Curve Media contact: 020 3179 0092, email salvagehunters@curvemedia.com or via Instagram on @salvage_hunters.