Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Unseen Christine Keeler photos and letters come to market

Previously unpublished letters and photos belonging to the late Christine Keeler, who was the centre of a political scandal in the early 1960s after having affairs with both a government minister and a Russian diplomat, have emerged at auction and at a dealership.

Keeler Sworders 3.jpg

This photo of Christine Keeler fetched a hammer price of £2300 at Sworders.

2) Anti-money laundering regulation – the art market must begin compliance

The art market must now comply with the latest anti-money laundering law – despite a lack of clarity around some elements of the regulation.

img_73-2.jpg

The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2019 Art Market Participants (AMPs) came into force on January 10.

3) Two dozen vintage enamel advertising signs stolen from railway on the McAlpine estate

Around 24 enamel advertising signs that were part of a private Victorian steam railway on the McAlpine estate at Fawley Hill in Buckinghamshire have been stolen.

McAlpine station.jpg

The restored Victorian railway station at Fawley Hill in Buckinghamshire before the theft of enamel signs.

4) Latest moves and appointments across the art and antiques market

An update of moves and hires from across the world of art and antiques including new joiners at Cheffins.

Nicolas Martineau.jpg

Nicolas Martineau has joined Cheffins.

5) Poole Pottery vase, Omega Seamaster watch and James McCabe carriage clock – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes in the last week

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a Poole pottery vase that made 17-times estimate and a Victorian carriage clock by James McCabe that sold above predictions.

James McCabe carriage clock

Victorian chronometer carriage timepiece by James McCabe, £15,000 at Woolley & Wallis.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 9-15, 2020.

Tags: