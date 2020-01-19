ATG Reporter



1) Unseen Christine Keeler photos and letters come to market

Previously unpublished letters and photos belonging to the late Christine Keeler, who was the centre of a political scandal in the early 1960s after having affairs with both a government minister and a Russian diplomat, have emerged at auction and at a dealership.

2) Anti-money laundering regulation – the art market must begin compliance

The art market must now comply with the latest anti-money laundering law – despite a lack of clarity around some elements of the regulation.

3) Two dozen vintage enamel advertising signs stolen from railway on the McAlpine estate

Around 24 enamel advertising signs that were part of a private Victorian steam railway on the McAlpine estate at Fawley Hill in Buckinghamshire have been stolen.

4) Latest moves and appointments across the art and antiques market

An update of moves and hires from across the world of art and antiques including new joiners at Cheffins.

5) Poole Pottery vase, Omega Seamaster watch and James McCabe carriage clock – five auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes in the last week

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a Poole pottery vase that made 17-times estimate and a Victorian carriage clock by James McCabe that sold above predictions.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 9-15, 2020.