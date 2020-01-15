Laura Chesters



Cheffins

Nicolas Martineau, who has worked for Christie’s for over 30 years, is one of a trio of recent appointments at Cheffins. Martineau will work alongside Jonathan Law in Cheffins’ private client department, developing new business. He has a wide breadth of knowledge with a particular interest in topographical pictures. He is now local to the Cambridge auction house, living near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Alongside Martineau, specialist Adam Schoon has joined as a consultant. Schoon has previously worked with auction houses including Tennants, in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, and Duke’s of Dorchester.

Cheffins has also appointed a new departmental assistant, Gabrielle Downie. Downie previously worked at Newnham College in Cambridge.

Sotheby’s France

Florent Jenniard has been appointed vice-president of Sotheby’s France making him, at 44, the youngest vice-president in this role. Working alongside Mario Tavella, chairman/managing director of Sotheby’s France and chairman of Sotheby’s Europe and Cécile Bernard, managing director of Sotheby’s France, he joins a circle of vice-presidents that includes Anne Heilbronn, Cyrille Cohen, Stefano Moreni and Pierre Mothes.

Jenniard joined Sotheby’s in 2011 as a design specialist, was promoted to director of the firm’s European design department in 2017 and became a European director the following year. Alongside his role as vice-president, he will continue to head up the European design department where, alongside other department members, he has undertaken a renewal of Sotheby’s design sales in Paris.

Swann Galleries

Swann Galleries has appointed Devon Eastland as its new early printed books senior specialist. She joins from Skinner in Boston where she was a director of its book department.

Phillips

Paul Redmayne has joined Phillips as head of private sales in its jewellery department. He joins from Bonhams where he was the head of sale in its jewellery department in Hong Kong.

Phillips has focused on growing its jewellery department and last year Graeme Thompson joined as worldwide head of jewellery. Alexis Vourvoulis became senior specialist in Los Angeles. The department has teams of specialists in New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Taiwan and London.

Vastari Group

Vastari, a company that connects museums to private collectors and commercial exhibition companies, has changed its senior management team.

Co-founder and former chief operating officer Francesca Polo has become an adviser to the business and two new recruits have joined.

Neil Goldsmith joins as chief commercial officer and Lilian Sylvia Buss has been appointed chief product and operations officer. Fellow co-founder Bernadine Bröcker Wieder remains as chief executive.