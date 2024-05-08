Laura Chesters





Property entrepreneur George Farrow (1916-2001) was born in Greenwich, left school at 16 and began a career in the building industry. He became one of Britain’s largest private landlords and his success enabled him to establish his significant collection.

His collecting passion started early in life and he was fascinated with the Silk Road. His collection of 19th and 20th century silk carpets by Armenian weavers was sold at Christie’s on April 25. Now the rest of his collection will be offered at Roseberys in West Norwood, south London, on June 4.

Highlights include an early 18th century Berlin Chinoiserie tapestry attributed to Charles Vigne with an estimate of £100,000-200,000, an Italian specimen marble and micromosaic table estimated at £25,000-35,000 and several velvet panels spanning the Safavid and Ottoman empires.

Anna Evans, head of sale at Roseberys, said: “The collection is remarkable, not only in its scholarly and historical breadth, but also because of its quality and exceptional state of preservation.”