George Farrow collection

The former home of the late collector George Farrow with some of his collection.

Property entrepreneur George Farrow (1916-2001) was born in Greenwich, left school at 16 and began a career in the building industry. He became one of Britain’s largest private landlords and his success enabled him to establish his significant collection.

His collecting passion started early in life and he was fascinated with the Silk Road. His collection of 19th and 20th century silk carpets by Armenian weavers was sold at Christie’s on April 25. Now the rest of his collection will be offered at Roseberys in West Norwood, south London, on June 4.

Berlin tapestry

An early 18th century Berlin Chinoiserie tapestry attributed to Charles Vigne with an estimate of £100,000-200,000.

Highlights include an early 18th century Berlin Chinoiserie tapestry attributed to Charles Vigne with an estimate of £100,000-200,000, an Italian specimen marble and micromosaic table estimated at £25,000-35,000 and several velvet panels spanning the Safavid and Ottoman empires.

Italian specimen marble and micromosaic table

An Italian specimen marble and micromosaic table from the collection of George Farrow, estimated at £25,000-35,000 at Roseberys.

Anna Evans, head of sale at Roseberys, said: “The collection is remarkable, not only in its scholarly and historical breadth, but also because of its quality and exceptional state of preservation.”

Italian specimen marble and micromosaic table top

The top of an Italian specimen marble and micromosaic table from the collection of George Farrow, estimated at £25,000-35,000 at Roseberys.

Ottoman panels

Two 17th century crimson velvet and silk Ottoman panels, estimated at £20,000-£30,000.

