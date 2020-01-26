Most Read.jpg

You have 2 more free articles remaining

1) Stolen Afghan sculpture to return home after being spotted at UK auction

An Afghan limestone sculpture believed to have been stolen during the Afghan civil war (1992-94), when Kabul was besieged, surfaced at an auction house in the UK last year.

Surkh Kotal bull (002).jpg

A carved limestone corner block of a bull from Surkh Kotal in northern Afghanistan.

2) Call for owners of art and antiques to take part in new BBC programme

BBC One is calling for owners of art and antiques to take part in a new day-time TV show called The Bidding Room.

TheBiddingRoom - Use this one.jpg

BBC One is calling for owners of art and antiques to take part in a new day-time TV show called 'The Bidding Room' which will be presented by actor Nigel Havers.

3) Nazi-looted paintings by Pissarro and Signac that entered the Musée d’Orsay to be offered at Sotheby’s

Three Impressionist paintings believed to be worth over £14m that were taken by the Nazis during the Second World War but recently restituted to the heirs of a French-Jewish art collector will be offered at Sotheby’s in London next month.

Camille Pissarro's Gelee blanche

One of the three works restored to the heirs of collector Gaston Lévy and now offered at Sotheby’s. ‘Gelée blanche, jeune paysanne faisant du feu’, an 1888 oil on canvas by Camille Pissarro measures 3ft (93cm) square and is estimated at £8m-12m.

4) Petersfield bookseller boosted by social media response after slump

Sales soared at an antiquarian bookshop in Petersfield this week after the owner took to social media on a rainy, "miserable" day.

books-4413539_1920.jpg

A Petersfield bookshop experienced a social media fairy tale this week.

Image by IvanPais of Pixabay

5) Rare Edward VIII sovereign sets new British coin record at £1m

A UK private collector has paid £1m for a 22ct Edward VIII coin, helping the 1937 sovereign regain its place as what is believed to be the most expensive British coin.

Edward VIII.jpg

This 22ct Edward VIII sovereign coin dated 1937 sold for £1m.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period January 16-22, 2020.

Tags: