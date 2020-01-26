ATG Reporter



1) Stolen Afghan sculpture to return home after being spotted at UK auction

An Afghan limestone sculpture believed to have been stolen during the Afghan civil war (1992-94), when Kabul was besieged, surfaced at an auction house in the UK last year.

2) Call for owners of art and antiques to take part in new BBC programme

BBC One is calling for owners of art and antiques to take part in a new day-time TV show called The Bidding Room.

3) Nazi-looted paintings by Pissarro and Signac that entered the Musée d’Orsay to be offered at Sotheby’s

Three Impressionist paintings believed to be worth over £14m that were taken by the Nazis during the Second World War but recently restituted to the heirs of a French-Jewish art collector will be offered at Sotheby’s in London next month.

4) Petersfield bookseller boosted by social media response after slump

Sales soared at an antiquarian bookshop in Petersfield this week after the owner took to social media on a rainy, "miserable" day.

5) Rare Edward VIII sovereign sets new British coin record at £1m

A UK private collector has paid £1m for a 22ct Edward VIII coin, helping the 1937 sovereign regain its place as what is believed to be the most expensive British coin.

