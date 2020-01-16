Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Members of the public are being asked to bring items to sell to a group of art and antiques dealers who will attempt to outbid each other for the items.

Production company Ricochet is asking for interested people to attend filming in Halifax in February.

The show is an adaptation of a German TV format Bares für Rares which was originally created by ZDF Germany.

As reported by Antiques Trade Gazette, BBC version is set in a dealers’ shop in the Yorkshire countryside and will be presented by actor Nigel Havers.

The show introduces the owners of items to a valuation expert who will give them tips on what the item is worth and then they will enter the room with five antiques dealers who will bid to buy it.

The Bidding Room is produced by Ricochet, owned by Warner Bros.

To apply visit Ricochet's website or email thebiddingroom@ricochet.co.uk or write to: The Bidding Room, Ricochet, Pacific House, 126 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN1 3TE.