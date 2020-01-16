books-4413539_1920.jpg
A Petersfield bookshop experienced a social media fairy tale this week.

John Westwood posted on Twitter: “Tumbleweed…Not a single book sold today…£0.00…We think this maybe the first time ever. We know its miserable out but if you’d like to help us out please find our Abebooks offering below, all at 25% off at the moment…”

Slow days will be familiar to many shop owners, but the subsequent reaction on Twitter turned the tide for the Petersfield Bookshop.

A few hours later, celebrity science-fiction author Neil Gaiman had reposted the Tweet to his millions of followers, resulting in 1100 new followers for the shop – plus nearly 300 sales enquiries.

“What a night!” said a post on the bookshop’s page the next day. “We have been completely overwhelmed in a good way.”

It also put up a picture of some of the orders it had received overnight.

The dealership is among the dealers at Penman Fairs’ Petersfield Antiques Fair, which runs from January 31-February 2.