Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Francesca Carpos hopes someone may be offered her stolen Fox 601 bassoon with serial number 25482.

Carpos bought the instrument, which was in a black rectangle case with a blue velvet lining, more than 20 years ago and it is valued at £30,000.

A second bassoon, a black plastic Fox version that Carpos used for teaching, was also stolen. She said it is “easily identifiable by the large scratched 'Kilburn School' on the tenor joint”.

Carpos, who has played with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and played on tours around the world, said: “I am very anxious to be reunited with my professional bassoon. I had a horrendous burglary and everything of value was stolen.”

Alongside the two bassoons, laptops, cash and jewellery were also taken including Carpos’ wedding and engagement rings.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 2431159/19.