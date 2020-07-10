Frances Allitt



PAD London has postponed its October event until 2021. In an announcement yesterday it said that it had consulted every member of the selection committee and allowed exhibitors to give personal feedback before making the decision.

It added: “Despite positive signs of recovery in many European countries including France, the health situation in the UK at this time remains unstable and this prevents us from organising PAD London 2020.”

The annual fair takes place in Berkeley Square, Mayfair, and offers design and tribal art. It typically takes over the marquee used for the LAPADA Art & Antiques Fair in September, which has also been postponed until next year.

PAD Paris is to continue as planned from October 19-25.

The Coinex fair, set to run in September, has also been postponed until next year. The event runs in Mayfair’s Millennium Hotel and usually hosts around 100 organisations from the British Numismatic Trade Association and beyond.

Coinex organisers said the next event is planned for September 2021. However it is currently considering holding a smaller, one day, event ahead of this date and will make an announcement in due course.