Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

It was planned to run in Berkeley Square from September 18-23 but is now being delayed until next year.

LAPADA CEO, Freya Simms said: “With the uncertainty still surrounding how live events can operate due to Covid-19, coupled with the strain it has put on our members’ retail businesses we do not feel it is appropriate to progress with plans for the LAPADA Fair this September. It has been a difficult decision, but ultimately was unanimous by our board of directors, representing the interests of our members.”

She added that the organisation is currently “developing other ways” to support its members, and that it aims to focus on dealers’ “immediate needs”.

The LAPADA fair is on a long list of events cancelled or called-off in the face of Covid-19, though it is one of the latest events in the UK calendar year to have been shelved so far. It would have coincided with the Paris Biennale (September 18-22), which was cancelled last month.

Other events, such as the new fair Eye of the Collector (meant to open this month), have been pushed back and are now meant to have a physical run in September, staging in the meantime an online viewing room from May 12-31.

Among LAPADA’s recent initiative is its series of LAPADA Leaders webinars and a range of social media and digital efforts.





