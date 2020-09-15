Laura Chesters



Halls Auctioneers

Halls in Shrewsbury welcomes back Alexander Clement (above) to its Fine Art team.

He previously worked at Halls between 2015-18 before joining Go Auction. He rejoins Halls as senior general valuer and Asian Art specialist.

Halls said the appointment follows the “sombre announcement that current general valuer Joseph Trinder, will be leaving the company at the end of the month to pursue a new adventure with his wife in the Czech Republic”.

Clement, who has worked at Phillips of Chester and later Bonhams, said: “I am thrilled to be returning. It’s an exciting time for the auction industry and the opportunity to come back to Halls was too good to miss. I am very much looking forward to getting out into Shropshire and the surrounding counties, meeting people and consigning great antiques for sale.”

Freeman’s

Freeman’s in Philadelphia has hired Kimberly Miller to become its new head of its trusts and estates and collections department. Miller previously worked in New York and London and has 15 years of experience in the museum and auction industry, including as head of 20th century design at Sotheby’s New York.

Cheffins

Cheffins has hired Fay Roach as jewellery and watches specialist. She has previously worked in London’s Hatton Garden in the jewellery and watch retail sector. Cheffins holds three specialist jewellery auctions a year.

Milestone Auctions

Milestone Auctions in Willoughby, Ohio is to expand at its new home.

In July last year it opened a purpose-built gallery and warehouse. Now Chris Sammet and his business partner Miles King plan to expand into another 4000 sq ft to add to its current 12,000 sq ft.

Sammet said: “The number of sales we’re conducting has increased significantly, and so has the number of consignments. We need more space.

“Fortunately, we own the property here and have plenty of room for expansion, so we decided to do it now rather than wait till lack of sufficient space becomes a problem.”