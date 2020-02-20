Laura Chesters



Lyon & Turnbull

Charlotte Peel joins Lyon & Turnbull London’s Jewellery & Watches department after a decade of experience in London salerooms including Christie’s South Kensington and Chiswick Auctions. She will head up L&T’s London auctions of Select Jewellery & Watches for 2020, with the first in July.

Dr Tsai Yiing Ing joined Lyon & Turnbull in December 2019 as junior specialist in its Asian Art department. Tsai developed his interest in Chinese works of art during his time in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where he ran and co-owned a Chinese, Tibetan, and Peranakan art gallery whilst completing his doctorate.

Sotheby’s France

Christian Bouvet has been appointed director of the Asian arts department for Sotheby’s France, heading up a Paris team comprising Olivier Valmier and Joan Yip with European director Caroline Schulten based in London.

For Bouvet this will be a return to the French capital. Having started his career at Sotheby’s in London, he then moved to Paris to head up its Asian auctions from 2008-11 before moving to Hong Kong to run the firm’s mid-season Asian sales.

Catherine Southon

Prudence Hopkins, formerly of Fellows and Sworders, has joined Catherine Southon in Bromley, Kent, as a jewellery specialist. The firm holds auctions in Selsdon, Surrey.

Jewellery Valuers Association

An independent membership organisation for jewellery, watches and silver valuers in the UK and Ireland has been launched. The Jewellery Valuers Association will focus on the training and continued professional development of jewellery valuers.

Frank Wood, chair of the association, said: “It is in the public’s interest that jewellery valuations are carried out to a high professional standard but they are not necessarily aware of the difference between a good valuation and a poor one. It’s up to us to make that distinction clear, so that they can fully rely on the document they commission.”

Membership is open to jewellery and watch valuers with appropriate qualifications, but also to non-valuing corporate, associate, student and retired members.

For more information, contact Shirley Mitchell at membership@thejva.org.

Hansons

Dr Richard Halliday has joined Hansons as a consultant curator of ceramics and glass at the firm’s country house saleroom at Bishton Hall, Staffordshire.

The ceramics researcher and valuer will lead Hansons’ curated ceramics and glass department.