Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

The Canterbury Auction Galleries

Tony Pratt, managing director at The Canterbury Auction Galleries, has been promoted to chairman. Fellow director David Parker has become managing director.

Pratt started his career in auctioneering straight from school as a trainee with Burrows & Day in Ashford.

He remained at this company throughout a number of ownership changes and moved to the Canterbury branch of the firm (which was by then renamed GA Property Services) in 1988. He later led a management buy-out of the saleroom in 1991, renaming it The Canterbury Auction Galleries.

In 1996, he acquired the freehold of the Edwardian saleroom building which is believed to be the first purpose-built auction galleries outside London.

Pratt will continue to take responsibility for professional valuation work and remain consultant to the Dean and Chapter of Canterbury Cathedral and Canterbury Museums.

Parker joined the company in 2011, having previously owned weaponry and militaria dealership The Rochester Armoury.

He will be responsible for the day to day management of the business, alongside fellow director Cliona Kilroy, who joined the company in 1994.

Pratt said. “This repositioning of our management structure brings new definition to our respective roles and provides stimulus at a time when we face one of our biggest challenges in the post Covid-19 era and beyond.”

Tennants

Jacqueline Adams has joined Tennants as head of jewellery. She previously worked at Bonhams, Sotheby’s and Phillips. She replaces Sarah Hardy who has relocated to Anglesey.

Tennants plans a programme of live online auctions, with the first on May 27. The one after that, offering jewellery, watches and silver, will be on June 27.

Ewbank’s

Ewbank’s in Send, Surrey, has appointed Jack Wallis as auctioneer and head of antique valuations.

He joins the firm from Criterion in Islington, London, where he was valuer and auctioneer.

Wallis has worked for both auction houses and dealer galleries.