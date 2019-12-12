Laura Chesters



Bonhams

Bonhams has appointed Caitlyn Pickens to the newly created position of regional director for Pennsylvania, Delaware and Southern New Jersey. Based in Philadelphia, she will be responsible for providing valuation advice and sourcing works of art from the region. Pickens joined Bonhams New York as head of Impressionist and Modern art in 2018.

West Dean College

West Dean College of Arts and Conservation near Chichester, West Sussex, has appointed Hugh Morrison as collections manager.

He joins from Historic Environment Scotland (HES) where he worked as collections registrar. Morrison said: “Curiously it isn’t the first time that I have worked with West Dean College. In my former job I was fortunate to be involved in The Hunt of the Unicorn tapestry project in which HES commissioned West Dean Tapestry Studio to weave a series of seven tapestries to be installed in the palace apartments at Stirling Castle.”

The college is part of The Edward James Foundation, a charitable trust also comprising West Dean Gardens, West Dean Estate and the West Dean Tapestry.

Syndicat National des Antiquaires

Annisabelle Berès-Montanari has been elected as the new president of the Syndicat National des Antiquaires (the French antique dealers’ association) for the next three years.

She succeeds Mathias Ary Jan, elected in 2015, who chose not to stand for re-election (although he will remain as the SNA’s vice president).

The appointment is in accordance with the articles of association of SNA, which dictates that elections for the president and executive committee be held every three years.

The 12 members of the board of administration assembled on November 21 and voted unanimously in favour of Berès-Montanari.

The board of administration also voted unanimously in favour of Georges de Jonckheere taking up the role of president of La Biennale Paris, the annual art and antiques fair in the French capital which is organised by SNA.

Berès-Montanari is a knight of both the Legion of Honour and the Order of Arts and Letters. Since 1990, she has been the director of the Berès Gallery, which was founded in 1952 by her mother Huguette Berès and specialises in Japanese graphic art at its Rue de Beaune premises and Modern and Contemporary art at its Quai Voltaire gallery.

Baldwin’s

Edward Baldwin, fourth generation and the last of the Baldwin clan to work for coin and medal dealership AH Baldwin & Sons, has retired from the firm.

He joined in September 1970 and specialised in ‘foreign’ coins including European coins and medals.

In 1994 he founded Baldwin’s Auctions, at that time a separate entity from the retail business.

In 2007 Baldwin’s merged with Noble Investments and Edward became chairman of Baldwin’s, a part-time position he held until 2015, when Baldwin’s and Noble were bought by Stanley Gibbons. He became a consultant following the deal. Since 2007 Edward has focused on his passion of working on heritage and conservation matters with the local museum in St Helena, the small British island in the South Atlantic.

He was awarded the MBE for his services to St Helena in this year’s New Year’s Honours list.

In retirement he is working on a history of the firm to be published to mark its 150th anniversary in 2022.

Heritage Auctions

Dan Imler joins Dallas’ Heritage Auctions as vice president of its sports division, specialising in private sales and winning consignments. He will work in California, from the auction house’s Los Angeles and San Francisco office locations.

Alderfer Auction

Pennsylvania’s Alderfer Auction has hired Leon Castner as trusts and estate specialist and senior appraiser. Previously he ran and owned Castner Estate Service in Branchville, New Jersey. He is senior partner of National Appraisal Consultants of Hope, NJ.

Dix Noonan Webb

Coins, medals, banknotes and jewellery specialists Dix Noonan Webb will be holding its first auction devoted to Indian coins and historical medals on February 27, 2020 and its saleroom in Mayfair.

Peter Wilson

Nantwich auction house Peter Wilson is launching specialist jewellery sales in 2020. Its next specialist Fine Jewellery and Watches Sale will take place on March 19, 2020.