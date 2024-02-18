



1) Dealers and auctioneers react after Sotheby’s shock changes to both buyer’s and vendor’s fees

The surprise decision by Sotheby’s to cut its buyer’s premium and standardise its vendor fees sparked a wave of comments across the art and antiques trade.

2) Silver under the floorboards and vinaigrettes in the cooker: the extraordinary collection of George Withers

The remarkable collection of the Bath dealer-collector George Withers (1946-2023) comes for sale across three days and two salerooms later this month.

3) A Jaguar car and life-size Coronation carriage replica lead auction of Netflix’s The Crown props

Bonhams' sale of 473 props from Netflix’s The Crown raises a hammer total of more than £1m in a white glove sale.

4) Stolen ancient bronze recovered 40 years later and returned to China

A 2900-year-old Chinese bronze vessel that was stolen 40 years ago has been returned to China following a repatriation ceremony.

5) Rediscovered society portrait is among five lots to watch

Our pick of five previews of items coming up at auction included a rediscovered portrait by William Bruce Ellis Ranken.

