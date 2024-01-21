Most Read.jpg

1) Salvage Hunters' TV star Drew Pritchard is selling his personal collection at auction

TV presenter and antiques dealer Drew Pritchard is to sell items from his personal collection at Dreweatts in March.

Drew Pritchard

TV presenter and antiques dealer Drew Pritchard.

2) Latest moves and hires in the art and antiques world

Our latest round up of moves includes a new role for one of the regulars on BBC’s Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

Izzie Balmer

Auctioneer and valuer Izzie Balmer.

3) TV’s Paul Martin celebrates first consignment in new role at Wiltshire auction house

Paul Martin’s first consignment in his new role as head of valuations at Henry Aldridge & Son came via a meeting with a family member of artist Frank Budgen (1882-1971).

Paul Martin

Paul Martin with some of the Frank Budgen consignment.

4) Royal portrait rescued from a jumble sale is sold for £16,000

A tiny portrait thought to show a Spanish noblewoman was bought at a local school jumble sale near Wimbledon Common in the 1970s.

img_20-3.jpg

Miniature painting catalogued as ‘early 17th century Spanish school’ that sold for £16,000 at Wimbledon Auctions.

5) Quentin Bell lampshade takes nearly 40-times estimate

A lampshade painted by Quentin Bell sold for a remarkable sum when Adam Partridge dispersed the residual collection of Michael Evans (Dayabandu).

Lampshade

Lampshade painted by Quentin Bell, £4700 at Adam Partridge.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 11-17, 2024.

