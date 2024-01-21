



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Salvage Hunters' TV star Drew Pritchard is selling his personal collection at auction

TV presenter and antiques dealer Drew Pritchard is to sell items from his personal collection at Dreweatts in March.

2) Latest moves and hires in the art and antiques world

Our latest round up of moves includes a new role for one of the regulars on BBC’s Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

3) TV’s Paul Martin celebrates first consignment in new role at Wiltshire auction house

Paul Martin’s first consignment in his new role as head of valuations at Henry Aldridge & Son came via a meeting with a family member of artist Frank Budgen (1882-1971).

4) Royal portrait rescued from a jumble sale is sold for £16,000

A tiny portrait thought to show a Spanish noblewoman was bought at a local school jumble sale near Wimbledon Common in the 1970s.

5) Quentin Bell lampshade takes nearly 40-times estimate

A lampshade painted by Quentin Bell sold for a remarkable sum when Adam Partridge dispersed the residual collection of Michael Evans (Dayabandu).

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 11-17, 2024.