Laura Chesters





Izzie Balmer

Auctioneer and valuer Izzie Balmer, who is a regular on BBC’s Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, has launched her new role as an independent auctioneer, valuer and agent.

Alongside probate and jewellery valuations, Balmer offers her services on a freelance basis as a consultant and auctioneer to other auction houses. She was previously a senior valuer and head of the jewellery and silver department at Wessex Auction Rooms.

Wilbys

Wilbys in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, has appointed a new auctioneer, valuer and saleroom manager for its art and antiques department.

Liam Shaw, 28, has taken over from Pierre Maciag who retired in 2023 after more than 50 years in the art and antiques sector.

Maciag had run the antiques and collectables part of the business since the 1980s.

Shaw has worked in auctioneering since leaving school, working for Bamfords and Sheffield Auction Gallery previously.

Wilbys Chartered Surveyors also runs property auctions and farm sales.

Baldwin’s

Coin specialist Baldwin’s and stamp specialist Stanley Gibbons have restructured. Iain Murphy, who was previously at Stanley Gibbons Group before a spell at Spink, rejoined Stanley Gibbons Group in 2023 and is now managing director of Baldwin’s Auctions.

Chris Rumney joined Baldwin’s in December 2023 as a world coins specialist. He previously worked at Roma Numismatics and Dix Noonan Webb. Read more about the new structure at the group in ATG No 2626.

Duke's Auctioneers

Duke’s Auctioneers of Dorchester has opened a consignment office on Hans Road in London’s Knightsbridge and hired Henry Wikeley to run the office and head up the firm’s jewellery department. Wikeley previously worked as a jewellery specialist at dealer Susannah Lovis in Burlington Arcade and with auction house Elmwood’s in Notting Hill.

The Dorset firm is currently celebrating its bicentenary.

Olympia Auctions

Olympia Auctions has expanded its Indian and Islamic works of art department with Nicholas Shaw joining as a consultant.

He has worked in the art market for more than 30 years and was Sotheby’s head of the Islamic and Indian art department.

Phillips

Phillips has expanded its 20th century and Contemporary art team in Asia. Meiling Lee, a 30-year veteran in the field of 20th century and Contemporary art, has been appointed head of 20th century and Contemporary art, Asia.

Lihua Tung has been promoted to head of department Hong Kong in 20th century and Contemporary art and Isaure de Viel Castel took on a new role as senior international specialist, focusing on Modern art in Asia.

Frieze Masters

Sheena Wagstaff has joined Frieze Masters as creative adviser. During her career she has been chair of Modern and Contemporary art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and chief curator of Tate Modern for 11 years. In her new role at Frieze Masters she will work with Kristell Chadé, executive director Frieze Fairs, and Nathan Clements-Gillespie, director at Frieze Masters.

Fieldfisher

Renowned art lawyer Pierre Valentin has joined Fieldfisher.

He has previously worked at firms including Constantine Cannon and Withers and established groups within the art world including PAIAM (Professional Advisors to the International Art Market) and the International Catalogue Raisonné Association (ICRA).