Frances Allitt





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The largest work ever made by British studio potter Lucie Rie sold from the stand of Offer Waterman at TEFAF New York. Part of an exhibition of three British female ceramicists held on the stand of the London dealership, the piece sold for $100,000.

Running from May 9-14 at the Park Avenue Armory, TEFAF New York featured a range of Modern and Contemporary works alongside ancient art. It hosted 90 international exhibitors and saw a healthy visitor turnout, with a reported increase in visitor numbers of 10% on the fair’s opening day.

Other significant sales included two Picassos, a painting of $1.8m-2m and a work on paper of $500,000, which both went from the stand of Almine Rech in the opening hours of the fair. Other significant Modern sales included two works by Salvador Dali and others by Alexander Calder and Paul Klee which went to private collectors from the stand of Di Donna Galleries. David Tunick found a new home a Chagall self-portrait and Richard Green placed a Patrick Heron picture and a Barbara Hepworth maquette.

Elsewhere at the event, antiquities specialist Chares Ede parted with around six pieces during the fair’s opening days, including a rare Greek black glaze kalpis from Athens, c.450-400BC. Works by Antony Gormley, Robert Mapplethorpe and Ed Ruscha went from White Cube while Lisson sold a recent work by Anish Kapoor for $780,000.

Among the notable visitors were more than 50 museum directors, cookbook writer and entrepreneur Martha Stuart, actors including Zach Braff and Ashley Olsen and designer Vera Wang.