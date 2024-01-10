Roland Arkell





Sold for £13,000 at Auctioneum, it went some distance above the £5000-8000 estimate at the auction that closed on January 8.



Fully authenticated autographed photographs of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr from this period are now extremely rare. This example, an 8 x 10in (20 x 25cm) montage of four portraits of the band in their mop-top era, is clearly signed in blue ink and in excellent condition.

A friend of the vendor's father was John Wall, the managing director of EMI Records from 1960-66, and it was through this connection that both her and her sister received signed photographs that arrived in the post.

The other photo, a shot by Dezo Hoffman shows the Fab Four walking a street in London, was sold in Auctioneum’s equivalent auction in November 2022 for £6500.

Prices for Beatles memorabilia appear to be at an all-time high. At Chiswick Auctions in October 2023 a similar promotional photograph of the group, signed by all four band members, sold for £18,000. The signatures were obtained for the vendor by his brother who in 1964 worked as an assistant director on A Hard Day's Night at Twickenham Studios.