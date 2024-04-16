Laura Chesters





The painting, Danzig Harbour by Wilhelm Alexander Meyerheim (1815-82), had belonged to Gisela Thomas nee Freiberg and her family in Berlin but they were forced to leave their possessions behind when they fled persecution.

Thomas’ mother organised for their belongings to be professionally photographed before they left to record what belonged to them. The missing painting was eventually registered with The Art Loss Register in 2000. Thomas died in 2015 and the painting, which had been consigned to Bonhams in London, has now been returned to Thoams’ sole heir.

The ALR thanked Bonhams and its consignor for “their vital role in returning the painting”.

Amelie Ebbinghaus, director of the restitution department at the ALR, said: “That Gisela’s mother had such good photos taken before they escaped is nothing short of remarkable and without her foresight, identifying the work today would have been near impossible. We are very grateful to the consignor of the work who immediately recognised the importance of the painting to the family and so generously agreed to its return.”