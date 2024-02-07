Laura Chesters





Adam’s

Dublin auction house Adam’s has appointed Nathaniel Nicholson associate director and head of valuations. He previously worked in the private and iconic collections department at Christie’s in London where he developed a broad knowledge for single-owner collections.

At Adam’s he will be focusing on professional valuation work for the legal and financial advisory professions, as well as providing valuation and planning advice for private clients, working with the existing team of general and specialist valuers.

Charles Ede

James Richards has joined antiquities dealer Charles Ede as a director. He comes from Daniel Katz Gallery where for five years he worked as gallery manager and head of research. He was previously head of the British and European Pictures department at Christie’s South Kensington. He will work alongside Martin Clist, managing director, and Charis Tyndall, director.

Mitchells Auction Company

Mitchells Auction Company has appointed James Moore as head of antiques, fine art and country sports to run its saleroom in Cockermouth. He was previously salesroom manager of the Cumbrian firm. He takes over from Mark Wise who is stepping down after more than 30 years with the firm.

Wise will continue as a non-executive director on Mitchells’ board and remain in a consultant capacity for continuity, including occasional appearances auctioneering in the saleroom.

Wise said: “James Moore already knows the business inside out, which will make for a smooth transition, and he has expertise in both antiques and fine art, particularly the work of local artists. He’s also impressed us by growing the biannual Country Sporting sales into major three-day sales. The board has every confidence that James and the new saleroom manager, James Warwick, will continue to build a thriving business into the future.”

The firm plans pop-up valuation events all over Cumbria to attract people who are not able to access its saleroom. The first event was due to take place at Shipping Brow Gallery in Maryport on February 10.

Chiswick Auctions

Tahmina Ghaffar has joined Chiswick Auctions as head of the Islamic and Indian art department. She previously worked at Sotheby's in the Islamic & Indian and the South Asian departments before running the South Asian auctions at Bonhams. Prior to her auction experience she worked in financial services and banking.

John Pye Auctions

John Pye Auctions has purchased the freehold on a new 350,000 sq ft site at Cradley Heath, Birmingham, which it describes as the largest “auction sales space in Europe”. As part of its £15m investment the premises will provide space for 50 salerooms to support existing clients' stock as well as new business and create a new central hub to hold stock.

Adam Pye, managing director at John Pye & Sons, said: “Due to a large increase in stock levels and demand for our services from our clients across the whole business, we need more space to fulfil the evolving demands of clients.

“This new site located in the West Midlands is in a strategic position in the country, so has huge benefits from a logistics point of view.”

For the last financial year ending July 31, 2023, the business had a record-breaking year, with sales of £45m, up 36% on the previous year. New bidder registrations were also up 90% year on year.

University of Leeds

Mark Westgarth has become a professor of history of the art market at the University of Leeds. Working in the university’s school of fine art, history of art and cultural studies, he has dedicated his studies to the history of the antiques trade.

His projects have included Sold! The Year of the Dealer; Antique Dealers; the British Antiques Trade in the 20th Century, a cultural geography; and Part of the Furniture: The Library of John Bedford.

Phillips

Following the departure of Phillips’ chief executive officer Stephen Brooks (ATG No 2627) Phillips announced a new executive leadership structure. Executive chairman Edward Dolman becomes executive chairman and CEO, with Amanda Lo Iacono appointed deputy CEO. Cheyenne Westphal will continue in her role as global chairwoman.

The Nine British Art

The Nine British Art, which specialises in St Ives, Modern British and Contemporary art, is moving from Bury Street, St James’s, to a new London address on Pall Mall. The gallery will open by appointment only in a bid to build “strong relationships” and provide a “personalised approach to our clients”. The gallery shut doors to its former premises on January 22 and will open at its new home in late February.

Salon Art + Design

Salon Art + Design, the vintage and Contemporary design and 20th century art fair in New York, has appointed Nicky Dessources as its new executive director. She joins from Sanford L Smith, an art fair producer, where she worked for around 10 years. She replaces Jill Bokor and will oversee the event, which takes place at the Park Avenue Armoury in November.



