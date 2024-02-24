Frances Allitt





London Art Week (LAW) has announced a new partnership with Trois Crayons, an organisation established to champion drawing.

During the LAW summer event (June 28-July 5), the organisation will provide a communal hub in Mayfair – the precise location yet to be announced – focusing on works on papers. It will also stage talks and presentations by international experts in the field.

The linkup is aimed at putting more of a focus on works on paper during this year’s summer event, with the broader goal of reinforcing London as a centre for Old Master drawings.

Founded in 2023, Trois Crayons offers a ‘centralised space’ online for drawing-related activities, gathers events into a calendar, hosts interviews with professionals and enthusiasts, reviews ongoing exhibitions, and publishes a newsletter.