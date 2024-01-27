Frances Allitt





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

London Art Week (LAW) is moving its programme of educational art talks a month earlier this year. Art History in Focus will run from February 20-29 rather than in March, with the second instalment still taking place in October.

The programme comprises a series of online talks in which international curators and academics discuss different themes in the history of art. All events are free upon registration, and talks remain online following the events. Previous talks can be viewed on LAW’s YouTube channel.

The flagship summer event runs from June 28-July 5. It is set to coincide with the second edition of Treasure House Fair (June 26-July 2), thanks to that event running a week later than in its inaugural run.

Several participants have already been announced. Among them are Charles Beddington, Abbott & Holder, Guy Peppiatt Fine Art and Nonesuch Gallery.

They are: Abbott & Holder, Charles Beddington, Patrick Bourne & Co, Toby Campbell Fine Art, Clase Fine Art, Colnaghi, Elliott Fine Art, Ben Elwes Fine Art, Eros Gallery (part of Willoughby Gerrish Ltd), Sam Fogg, Haynes Fine Art, Hignell Gallery, Daniel Katz Ltd, David Messum Fine Art, Moretti Fine Art, Nonesuch Gallery, Stephen Ongpin Fine Art, Guy Peppiatt Fine Art, Raccanello Leprince, Sladmore Gallery, Karen Taylor Fine Art, Trinity Fine Art and the Weiss Gallery, as well as the auction houses.