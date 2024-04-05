Frances Allitt





BADA Friends has a string of popular activities planned for the coming months.

On May 22, it hosts a trip to Burghley House in Lincolnshire, and those members unable to attend can claim one of 10 complimentary tickets to an introductory Zoom talk about the property with country house expert Nicholas Merchant.

On June 26, there is a special event at Reindeer Antiques on Kensington Church Street. ‘Aving a Laugh’ covers cartoons and comics through the ages with BADA members Peter Alexander and David Isaac.

Other upcoming outings include a trip to Antiquaires’ Walk in St James’s (May 1) and The Saatchi Gallery to see Dazelely – Monochrome (May 18).

Other events including a private tour of Emery Walker’s House and a visit to The Queen’s Gallery to see Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography, are sold out.



