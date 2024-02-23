Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The evening sale on February 21, followed by online auctions ending on February 27 and 28, comprised 49 lots that all sold on the night at Christie’s New York.

The items are from the singer's recently sold home in Atlanta, Georgia called Peachtree Road.

The top lot of the sale was Banksy’s Flower Thrower Triptych, which took a hammer price of $1.55m (or a premium-inclusive $1.92m).

Among his personal items that sold well was a c.1971 pair of silver leather tall platform boots, with red leather letters E and J, which sold for a hammer price of $75,000 (or a premium-inclusive $94,500) and a c.1975 pair of sunglasses by Sir Winston Eyeware, sold for $18,000 hammer price (or a premium-inclusive $22,680).

John’s beloved 1990 Bentley Continental, a car that travelled with him internationally, from Atlanta to Los Angeles to the South of France, took $350,000 (or a premium-inclusive $441,000) against a low estimate of $25,000 to a buyer on the phone.