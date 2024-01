Laura Chesters





Shirehall Plain Antiques Centre reported to Norfolk Constabulary that £2000 worth of jewellery was taken on the afternoon on January 2.

After viewing CCTV the centre believes a man stole keys and accessed a cabinet and stole a number of items including brooches, rings and bracelets.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary quoting crime reference number 36/846/23 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.