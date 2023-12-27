



1) BBC show Fake or Fortune? proves Elisabeth Frink sculpture found at a car boot sale is the real deal

With help from the team of BBC show Fake or Fortune?, a lump of metal found at a car boot sale has been proved to be by sculptor Dame Elisabeth Frink and valued at around £60,000.

2) Rolex bought for £200 by vendor now valued at five-figures

Proof that some branded wristwatches have proved an exceptional investment, this Rolex Cosmograph Daytona – bought half a century ago in Epping for £200 – was estimated at £20,000-30,000 at Stacey’s. It ended up selling for £45,500.

3) Art dealer Trinity House Paintings goes into administration

Cotswold art gallery Trinity House Paintings, which was founded in 2006 and run by Steven Beale, was subject to a winding-up petition this summer.

4) Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire’s Hemswell Antique Centres

Buyers of art and antiques can often be glamorous and wealthy but it is safe to say not many of the shoppers at Lincolnshire’s Hemswell Antique Centres arrive by helicopter.

5) Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon to sell private collection at auction

Ceramics specialist Henry Sandon (b.1928) offered his private collection at auction at Chorley’s in April.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January-December, 2023.