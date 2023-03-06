Laura Chesters





The surprise visit by actor Johnny Depp last week was remarkable for many reasons.

The Hollywood star, 59, arrived by chopper around 4.30pm on Friday (March 3) just before closing to avoid crowds.

His visit was kept a secret from staff but Hemswell Antique Centres’ co-owner and managing director Robert Miller was made aware of a planned special guest ahead of time due to his connections with Pinewood Studios as a prop supplier.

Depp, who visited with colleagues from the studios, began his retail therapy session with a walk around the centre searching for items to furnish his London home.

The actor tried out several guitars and is believed to have talked about his friendship with musician Jeff Beck (1944-2023) who died in January while strumming.

Among his purchases was a desk chair, skull-decorated vase, three guitars, paint sets, an easel, pictures and posters.